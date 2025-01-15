Renault 5: The icon returns as an electrified marvel

The Renault 5 is back, and it’s electrifying the modern era with its unique blend of retro-inspired design and modern technology. Combining charm, innovation, and practicality, this 100% electric city car redefines urban mobility with an impressive range of up to 300 km.

The Renault 5 has been crowned the 2025 Car of the Year, a testament to its technological innovation, exceptional value for money, and unmatched charm. More than just a nod to its iconic past, the Renault 5 represents a bold leap into the future of electric mobility, offering drivers a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern technological advancements. This prestigious accolade solidifies the Renault 5’s position as a game-changer in the market.

Inside, the retro aesthetic continues with thoughtful nods to the past. Photo: Renault

With its mischievous grin and sleek silhouette, the Renault 5 re-imagines the spirit of its iconic predecessor while embracing a bold, futuristic identity. Details like the four-cornered headlight themes, bonnet-mounted indicator and distinctive grille pay homage to the original R5. The vibrant exterior colours, LED front headlights, and 18-inch disco steel wheel rims give the Renault 5 a fresh vibe.

Inside, the retro aesthetic continues with thoughtful nods to the past, like stitching that mimics the original’s ridged plastic dashboard. However, this nostalgic design is fused with modernity, featuring a 7-inch digital driver display and 10.1-inch openR link multimedia screen. Bright colours, tactile materials, and ergonomic controls create a cabin that is both cheerful and sophisticated.

Powered by a 52kWh battery paired with a 150bhp electric motor, the Renault 5 delivers a spirited drive with 0-62 mph acceleration in just 8.0 seconds. With bidirectional charging capabilities, the R5 can redistribute stored energy to power appliances via Vehicle to Load (V2L) technology, offering practicality beyond driving. Charging from 15% to 80% takes just 30 minutes, ensuring convenience for busy lifestyles.

A 40kWh version with a 120bhp motor will follow, offering a range of 195 miles, ideal for city dwellers seeking an affordable, agile option. Despite its compact size, the Renault 5 boasts a boot capacity of up to 326L and seating for five, making it perfect for urban families.

Equipped with up to 25 advanced driver assistance systems, the Renault 5 ensures a safe and worry-free driving experience. Highlights include Active Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, and a Driver Attention Alert. The 4-star Euro NCAP safety rating reinforces its reputation as a secure, family-friendly vehicle.

The Renault 5 is here to make you fall in love with driving again. Pre-orders are now open!