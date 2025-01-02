Mercedes cars to get human-like conversations through AI systems

Drivers of Mercedes cars will soon be able to ‘chat’ to their vehicles following an update.

The free upgrade, which applies to many of the brand’s cars running its MBUX infotainment system, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide clear answers to all manner of questions. When asked something, the system will now deliver responses through Microsoft Azure OpenAI and Microsoft Bing web search data, allowing ‘seamless’ interaction between car and driver.

Available for over three million Mercedes vehicles, the feature gives drivers the ability to ask their vehicles all manner of questions, covering topics such as pop culture, geography, science and history – according to Mercedes – and even allows it to complete follow-up responses based on earlier enquiries.

Drivers can also ask the MBUX Voice Assistant other queries such as those about the weather, news and sports results. All owners need to state is ‘hey Mercedes’ and the system will spark into life.

The new feature will be available on many Mercedes cars running its MBUX system. Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Markus Schäfer, member of the board of management of Mercedes‑Benz Group AG, said: “By adding an AI-driven knowledge feature to our MBUX Voice Assistant, we are making it even easier for customers to connect with their vehicle in an entertaining and rewarding way. Our unique AI software seamlessly interacts with ChatGPT and Bing through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to deliver information like never before.”

The update won’t require a dealership visit, though it’s likely that owners will be given an on-screen prompt asking if they want to install the new version of software.