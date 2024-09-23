MeDirect renews Island Car Club sponsorship

MeDirect Malta has continued to support the Island Car Club’s National Hill Climb and Sprint Championships throughout the current season. This agreement further strengthens the long-standing collaboration between MeDirect and the club, which works tirelessly to grow and sustain one of the most popular sports in Malta.

Jeremy Cassar, Club Secretary of the Island Car Club, said, “Hill climb racing came to Malta more than 60 years ago and to this day, the Island Car Club continues to develop this sport and put together an exciting and competitive calendar. None of this is easy and we are grateful to sponsors like MeDirect who help us make sure our events are highly professional and safe, as well as fun for both drivers and spectators.”

The Island Car Club which started life in 1950s as a motoring club of the British Forces in Malta began organising regular hill climbs in 1961. Throughout its history the club has retained its reputation for its serious approach to organising events, leading the way in using the latest equipment and applying stringent regulations to ensure safety for all involved.

Roderick Bugeja, Senior Wealth Manager at MeDirect Malta, said, “MeDirect has supported the Island Car Club for several years as we share core values of innovation and professionalism. We look forward to continuing this partnership and providing all those who love motorsports with more great experiences.”