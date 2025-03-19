One-off Aston Martin ‘Super Cygnet’ V8 city car goes up for sale

Aston Martin’s smallest car, the Cygnet, received a V8 makeover in 2018.

A one-off Aston Martin V8 Cygnet city car is up for sale for the very first time.

Named the ‘Super Cygnet’, the car is being sold through Aston Martin specialists – Nicholas Mee.

It features a 4.7-litre V8 from Aston Martin’s Vantage S, which develops 430bhp – taking the car from 0-60mph in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 170mph.

The exterior of the car features flared wheel arches, twin-exit exhausts, a modified rear bumper and is finished off in Buckinghamshire Green paintwork.

Inside, there is a black Alcantara, a carbon fibre dashboard, Recaro bucket seats and a roll cage.

Nicholas Mee, founder of Nicholas Mee company, said: “The V8 Super Cygnet represents Aston Martin engineering at its most creative and audacious. It’s a brilliant demonstration of what happens when you combine the heart of a V8 Vantage S with the compact dimensions of the Cygnet city car.”

“The result is simply extraordinary – a 430bhp pocket rocket that delivers supercar thrills in a package you could park it in the tightest city space.”

The Super Cygnet was created by the firm’s commission service ‘Q by Aston Martin’ – and made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2018.

The car has had one owner, covered a mere 2,900 miles from new, and has been regularly maintained by Aston Martin’s in-house team of engineers.

Its asking price is currently ‘price on application’, but expect a large price tag attached for such a special one-off.

