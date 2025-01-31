Porsche’s 911 GT3 returns with an even sharper edge

Porsche has made a number of revisions to its 992.2-generation GT3, but what do they mean for the driving experience? Jack Evans finds out.

There are few car names out there which evoke such deep-rooted feelings among motoring enthusiasts quite like ‘GT3’. As the lighter, more hardcore version of Porsche’s 911 since 1999, the GT3 is the car for drivers who like to feel connected to the vehicle underneath them.

While the 992-generation GT3, released in 2021, represented a big step forward for this go-faster 911, Porsche has already seen fit to update it with a range of tweaks and changes designed to keep this car at a razor-sharp edge. We’ve been out to Spain to try it out.

In a slight break from the norm, this new 992.2-generation GT3 will be available from launch in both standard wing-wearing GT3 and more subtle Touring Package specification. The latter comes without the flamboyant track-focused features of the former but still retains the same high level of performance and ultra-honed mechanical setup. During our test, we’d be focusing on the Touring – though a small track drive saw us put the ‘normal’ GT3 to the limit around a circuit, too.

The interior gets lots of high-quality materials.

Whichever you choose, it’s a subtle transition between 992 and 992.2-generation cars. But despite the requirement to include further safety equipment and other regulatory features, Porsche has endeavoured to keep the GT3’s lightness and character in place – that’s the theory, anyway.

It’s good news when it comes to the GT3’s powertrain because you’ll find very few negative changes here. You’ve still got the same glorious 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine powering this new car that you would’ve found driving the old one and power remains the same, too, at a healthy 503bhp. Porsche has resisted the urge to integrate hybrid power here – as it has done with the new Carrera GTS – with customer research showing that all markets prefer a naturally aspirated GT3.

There’s the option of either manual or PDK-automatic gearboxes, too, with both now benefitting from shorter gear ratios for a more immediate feeling of acceleration. The GT3 is an example of widespread tweaks, too, with the camshafts, cooling systems and throttle valves all being optimised to create the best possible driving experience.

We’re in a manual-gearbox GT3 with the Touring Package and from the moment the driver door swings close, you’re in for quite the experience. It’s almost a novelty in this day and age to drive a car with a manual gearbox but there’s no joking about the action that this ‘box has; the shorter throw and lightweight feel means that each change acts like a reward. Coupled with an engine which sounds superb despite its inclusion of multiple catalytic converters – often the enemy of exhaust sound – the GT3 turns every road into an adventure.

On track, the GT3 is even more entertaining. The freedom of a circuit also showcases just how quick this car is and how monstrously capable it can be through high-speed bends. There’s grip aplenty – it takes a lot of effort before the GT3 comes unstuck. Our track drive also gives us the chance to try the PDK automatic, which is almost assembly-line efficient in its gear changes. Though we’d opt for the manual from an enthusiast’s perspective, it’s likely that the auto will be the best fit if you’re looking to use your GT3 every day.

Small GT3 badges give a nod to the mechanical upgrades underneath.

It’s fair to say that the exterior revisions for the new GT3 are light. Again, it’s a case of optimisation across the board, which is why the front diffuser has been re-contoured while the ‘fins’ underneath the car’s body have been redesigned to help with downforce. The LED headlights have been given a new look, too.

As with all other Porsche models, there’s a high level of customisation available. The Weissach Package – previously only available on GT3 RS cars – can now be equipped, bringing a range of lightweight parts. There is also a wide number of exterior colours though, in slightly mean fashion, only white and black are no-cost options.

Though the cabin architecture is largely the same as you’d find in the rest of the 992.2-generation cars, there are some subtle differences to find in the GT3. For example, Porsche has decided to return to an old ‘key-style’ starter switch, rather than the more modern button found on ‘regular’ 911 models. It’s a nice tweak and helps to improve the level of interaction between driver and car.

There have been many small, incremental changes made to this new 911 GT3 but they all add up to make a big difference. Despite lacking an EV powertrain this GT3 is electrifying to drive and goes to show the joy that remains in a sonorous engine, a sharp-shifting gearbox and rear-wheel-drive. It’s simplicity done with a glossy finish.