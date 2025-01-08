Ineos reveals a one-off special with its Grenadier Quartermaster Kaiju

Based on the standard Grenadier Quartermaster cab chassis, the vehicles will be used for events and promotional purposes across Australia.

Ineos has revealed an exclusive one-off special in Australia of its Grenadier Quartermaster Cab, with the Kaiju.

Firstly, the name. The word ‘Kaiju’ is Japanese for ‘monster’ or ‘giant creature’ which really makes this Grenadier need no introduction.

The Kaiju will be used throughout Australia as a promotional tool for the brand and will be seen at many events in the coming months.

The vehicle utilises the standard Grenadier Quartermaster Cab chassis but has been built in partnership with some of Australia’s most well-known accessory suppliers including Norweld, Rhino-rack, Brown Davis, Redarc, Jmacx, GME, BF, Maxtrax and Stedi.

The Kaiju is finished off in an all-black exterior and also features a long-range fuel tank from Brown Davis giving an extra 168 litres of fuel over the standard 90 litres. There are raised air intakes, an access ladder, a compass and altimeter, an auxiliary battery, differential locks at the front and rear and a high-load auxiliary switch panel and external plugs.

Photos: PA Media

Further features include a bolt-on jerry can holder, heavy-duty aluminium ute tray, rock sliders and a 1200mm trundle drawer with drop-in table.

Justin Hocevar, regional director at Ineos Automotive, said: “We wanted to create a truly unique Quartermaster together with some incredibly innovative local engineering and accessory partners. The Quartermaster Cab chassis is a ‘blank canvas’ that allows for great visibility when it comes to customisation, so together with these project partners, we let our imaginations run wild.”

As the Grenadier Quartermaster Kaiju is a one-off, there are no prices or order books, but expect the Kaiju to carry a very hefty premium if this exclusive model ever were to come up for sale.