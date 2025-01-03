Triumph’s Rocket 3 Storm is a heavyweight of the motorcycle world

The Rocket 3 Storm has a car-like engine underneath, but what else does it offer? Jack Evans finds out.

There are plenty of motorcycles that aim to deliver high levels of performance. From stripped-back street bikes to nimble cafe racers, there’s a model out there that’ll appeal to all different types of riders. This bike – the Triumph Rocket 3 Storm – appears to have been designed for riders who like to have the largest possible engine underneath them, all wrapped up in a classic cruiser-esque design.

But is the Rocket simply an ultra-large engine and little else or is there something more going on underneath the skin? We’ve been out on it to find out.

The Rocket was updated for 2024 and is now available in two flavours – Storm GT and Storm R. As you might expect, the former brings a more relaxed, upswept riding position while the latter creates a more engaging, focused place to ride. The biggest difference between the two, however, is the footpeg placement; the R gets a sportier mid-mounted setup, while the GT favours feet-forward controls which more closely tie in to that cruiser feel.

There are three colourways to choose from. Photo: Jordan Pay

There’s plenty of electronic wizardry going on, too. The Rocket 3 utilises lean-sensitive ABS and a special Torque Assist system which helps to make gearchanges as smooth as can be. There’s even cruise control to transform those long-distance journeys on the Rocket into something a little easier than you might expect.

Anything called ‘Rocket’ needs an engine to match the same and that’s certainly the case on this Triumph. The enormous 2.5-litre engine powering the Rocket has the most amount of torque you’ll find on any production motorcycle – 225Nm, to be exact – while total power stands at a not-insignificant 180bhp, a 15bhp bump over the previous model. It’s more power than you’ll find on many medium-sized cars.

Up front on the Rocket you’ve got a 47mm Showa forked, while in the middle sits a monoshock from the same brand. Helping to bring the Rocket to a stop are beefy Brembo Stylema brake calipers with twin 320mm discs, while at the rear there’s a Brembo four-piston caliper with a powerful 300mm disc.

Riding the Rocket 3 takes a short period of recalibration. It’s a large and reasonably heavy bike so moving it about at slow speeds isn’t that easy – in fact, a reverse gear that you’ll find on many cruiser bikes could be quite helpful. However, its low seat height and welcoming bar angles mean that it’s easy to get aboard and comfortable once you’re there.

Of course, that engine dominates the character of the Rocket but it’s more nuanced than you might expect. At idle it brings a rich, meaty noise – but thankfully without too many vibrations – and at speed, it’s barely ticking over. In fact, when coupled with the standard-fit cruise control the Rocket tackles big stints admirably. Despite its cruiser look and feel it doesn’t fall apart when things get twisty, either, with the 2.5-litre engine’s sheer abundance of torque meaning that you can simply roll on the throttle – in any gear – and get loads of acceleration as and when you want it. Without any real forward wind protection, it’s a blustery affair but, after all, this is no touring bike.

All bikes get a clear TFT readout. Photo: Jordan Pay

The Rocket 3 makes a big impression wherever it goes. As we’ve come to expect from Triumph the general fit and finish of this motorcycle is excellent with everything having a reassuringly solid feel to it. As with other models within this brand’s stable you’ve got a good range of accessories to choose from in order to tailor the bike to your needs. Highlights include upgraded rider and pillion seats, additional styling parts to change the look of the bike and extra touring options for taking more equipment with you on long-distance rides.

There are three colourways available on both GT and R specifications, too, but both get the same blacked-out detailing and coated exhaust section.

The Triumph Rocket 3 Storm is unlikely to be for everyone. It’s relatively heavy, quite relaxed and a far cry from the stripped-back bikes that we’ve seen released lately. However, it’s more capable than its looks may lead you to believe and there’s an inherent silliness to having this size of engine available on something with two wheels.

It’s expensive, for sure, but the Rocket 3 Storm is so well executed that it’s unlikely to disappoint those after a fast and capable cruiser.