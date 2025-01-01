First Drive: Renault’s 5 is an urban EV with extra character

The new Renault 5 has experienced more pre-launch interest than many, but does it live up to the hype? Jack Evans finds out.

There are few modern cars which have generated as much hype as the new Renault 5. When the concept of this modern-day city car was showcased back in 2021 the internet went wild, with social media sites awash with onlookers who loved how many design cues this new EV shared with the iconic original.But it’s all well and good looking the part; the ferocity of the new electric car segment means that cars need to sparkle from behind the wheel, too. We’ve managed an early drive of the new Renault 5 to see whether it can cut the French mustard on these roads, too.

Aside from the retro-infused exterior design, what else is going on with the new Renault 5? It’s based upon Renault’s AmpR small platform, which has been designed to sit underneath low-cost, high-tech cars and the new 5 is one of the first to use it. Expect to see it being used on the new Renault 4, too, as well as cars like the upcoming electric Nissan Micra.But as well as that platform, the Renault 5 incorporates a number of neat features. For instance, it’s available with Google technology – which can help with issues such as finding the nearest EV charger – while vehicle-to-load technology means you could use the car’s on-board batteries to charge other domestic devices. Fancy a cuppa on the road? The Renault 5 could boil the kettle for you – while you’re parked, mind.

Photos: PA Media

The Renault 5 will be available with two powertrains from launch. An entry-level version with a 40kWh battery and 121bhp electric motor brings a range of up to 190 miles, or you could trump for the larger 52kWh battery version which, as well as a punchier 148bhp electric motor unlocks a longer range of 248 miles. It means this latter option will be a better choice if you’re planning on travelling further afield in your 5.You’ll get a quicker rate of charge out of the larger-battery version, too, and with its 100kW speed it’ll do a 15 to 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes when connected to a suitably rapid charger, or just over five hours when hooked up to a 7kW home wallbox. Renault hasn’t released charging times for the smaller-battery variant, but it can only accept a maximum charge speed of 80kW.

The Renault 5 fits the city car brief perfectly. It’s a compact car overall, so it’s easy to nip into gaps and get parked up in no time. The good acceleration that comes from the electric motor is handy in this area, too, and means that the 5 will suit those who live in cities and urban environments well.

But it’s not out of its depth when you travel further afield, either. The Renault 5’s steering has some pleasant feedback to it and when coupled with that aforementioned acceleration makes for an entertaining car in the bends. It’s not as ultra-rapid as some of the latest EVs we’ve seen – its 0-60mph time feels more in the range of a ‘traditional’ hatchback – but there’s more than enough available to keep things interesting. The only downside is a slightly firm ride, which is more noticeable on pothole-ridden country roads. Plus, in wet conditions the Renault 5 can struggle for traction as all of the motor’s power is sent through the forward wheels, so quick bursts of power can quickly have the front tyres scrabbling for traction.

If you’re after a car that’ll make a big visual impression, then the Renault 5 is it. It is, of course, unashamedly retro and takes many design cues from the original 5, but it’s all tied together well so it doesn’t end up feeling like a throwback. Our test car, in Pop Yellow, brightened up an otherwise dreary day and had heads turning wherever it went.But it’s also a relatively compact car, which goes against the trend for larger electric vehicles. At 3.92 metres long it sits between Twingo and Clio models in terms of size, but is ever-so-slightly longer than the latest Mini Cooper – one of its key electric rivals.

With an exterior as bold and dramatic as this, the interior has to live up to things. Fortunately, in most areas it does. The build quality is solid with pleasant materials used throughout and there are plenty of ‘5’ logos etched here and there to remind you of just what you’re driving. As with other Renaults, however, the area behind the wheel feels too cluttered; you’ve got the gear selector, windscreen wiper controls and audo stalk all on one side, so it’s a little too easy to activate one when you’re trying for the other. But the physical controls for the ventilation are handily located under the main screen.Rear seat space is pretty tight, but then this is a compact city car. Even with an average-sized driver in place, the area behind is quite small and taller rear-seat passengers are going to end up feeling cramped. Boot space, however, is more than adequate at 277 litres and a fair bit more than the 210 litres you’d get in a Mini.

It would’ve been quite easy for the Renault 5 to trade simply on its looks. However, it’s by far one of the most exciting new EVs to hit the road and is one backed up by plenty of good technology and a characterful driving experience. Decent range and a competitive price only help things further.

While rear seat space may be tight, this is a smart-looking and agile city car that more than lives up to the hype.