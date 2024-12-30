CUPRA joins upcoming Formula E season 2024/25 with Kiro Race Co

CUPRA starts a new chapter in Formula E by joining forces with Kiro Race Co. The new CUPRA KIRO team will fight for the podium in the world’s most prestigious e-racing competition. The unconventional challenger brand will bring its racing DNA to the new team, led by Dan Ticktum and David Beckmann, reinforcing CUPRA’s commitment to support the young talent of the future.

Being part of a team that runs the unique package of the twice world championship-winning Porsche 99X Electric WCG3 represents the next evolution of CUPRA’s racing strategy. CUPRA will provide technical expertise, together with its competitive spirit and commitment to electrification, to further boost the overall sporting performance.

“Joining Kiro Race Co is the logical next step for CUPRA. By combining our technical know-how with the team, we are fully prepared to compete at the highest level,” said Xavi Serra, Global Head of Racing at CUPRA. “Our commitment to Formula E comes from our racing DNA, alongside the format’s ability to give us a competitive platform to develop the future of electric road cars,” he continued.

“I’m delighted to welcome CUPRA to Kiro Race Co as our partner for the 2024/25 season and beyond,” said Alex Hui, Team Principal of CUPRA KIRO. “Our collaboration is a significant moment in our journey as a team, and CUPRA’s own performance-driven attitude perfectly complements our own goal of one day racing into history in Formula E. This weekend’s São Paulo E-Prix will be our first race together as CUPRA KIRO, and I can’t wait to showcase what we can achieve in Brazil.”

The Forest Road Company – a Los Angeles-based investment firm – who acquired Kiro Race Co from Season 11, is also delighted about the collaboration of both companies.

“Welcoming a disruptive automotive brand such as CUPRA as our partner represents an incredible milestone for Kiro Race Co, especially at such an early stage in our Formula E journey,” said Jeremy Tarica, Managing Director of The Forest Road Company. “As part of a multi-year collaboration, our partnership begins in motorsport, but it does, in fact, extend far beyond it: it’s united by a desire to disrupt the status quo by leading change in our fields. Our new chapter together as CUPRA KIRO will start at the São Paulo E-Prix this weekend, and I can’t begin to express my excitement on behalf of The Forest Road Company.”

The CUPRA KIRO team will be led by two drivers who represent both the present and future of racing. Dan Ticktum (London, UK, 1999) and David Beckmann (Iserlohn, Germany, 2000) have both made a mark in different racing categories throughout their careers.

As the team prepares for the new season, both drivers showed impressive speed on the official Formula E tests in Madrid on November 9, with Beckmann achieving one of the fastest laps of all drivers on the circuit with an impressive 1m27.755s.

The choice of these two promising young drivers to lead the new team is further testament to CUPRA’s focus on developing the next generation of talent, aligned with the brand’s youthful spirit.

The official livery of the CUPRA KIRO team to be used throughout the season will be presented in Mexico City in January ahead of the second race of the season and the first E-Prix of 2025. CUPRA’s racing DNA will be taken to cities like Miami, Berlin, Monaco and London during 2025.