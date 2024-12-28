These are the most exciting cars to come out of South Korea

Hyundai and Kia are definitely among the two most improved car firms over the last two decades and its latest creations are some of the best yet.

Gone are the days when we would sit there and point out laughing at South Korean cars.

Back in the late 90s and early 00s, they were nothing more than bland and beige transportation with no soul or character.

But, as time progressed, so too did the manufacturers that are Hyundai and Kia and in the last decade they have produced some of the finest cars on the market. Now, they are turning their hands out and out performance cars.

Among these is Kia’s new EV9 GT which packs 515bhp, all-wheel-drive and does a claimed 279 miles between charges.

But which other cars have the two brands made over recent years to get driving enthusiasts’ pulses racing?

To find out, we’ve compiled a list of the best models to come out of South Korea in the last few years, some of which seem destined to become future classics.

Photos: PA Media

Kia EV6 GT

Just like the recently revealed EV9 GT, the EV6 GT comes packed with performance including a 77.4kWh battery pack with dual electric motors to make all-wheel-drive and 577bhp.

In terms of its acceleration, the car can do 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 162 mph, making this Kia rather brisk out on the open road. Its design is very unique with the option of a matte paint finish, and the car also utilises neon accents on the brake calipers with GT logos as well as larger alloy wheels. But, it’s on the inside where you start to see some other changes including front bucket sports seats with the neon accents continuing on the upholstery, as well as on the stitching of the sports steering wheel, too.

Hyundai i20N

Sadly, one of Hyundai’s best cars, the i20N went out of production this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have one as plenty remain available on the used market.

The i20N almost made up for the demise of the much loved Ford Fiesta ST, and it’s not hard to see why as this baby Hyundai comes packed with character and performance. In terms of its engine, this hot hatch features a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 201bhp and 275Nm of torque. Its acceleration stands at 0-60mph in 6.5 seconds and the car will go onto a top speed of 143mph.

In any colour, the i20N looks the part with its lowered suspension, big rear spoiler, bodykit, rear diffuser and large single exit exhaust, while inside the sporty theme continues with bucket seats with the embroidered N logo on them, as well as blue stitching and a sports steering wheel. To drive, the car is agile, light, nimble and puts a huge smile on your face wherever you go, and for that reason the i20N is regarded as one of the best small hot hatchbacks around.

Kia Proceed GT

Kia’s first attempt to break the hot hatchback market, the Proceed GT went on sale back in 2013.

The firm had never produced a hot hatch before, but the Proceed GT really set the tone for what was to come. Using the Ceed’s second-generation’s sportier three-door bodystyle, the Proceed GT came fitted with a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produced 201bhp and 265Nm of torque – almost identical to the i20N a decade later.

Its exterior design had a low and sporty appearance, alongside the front quad LED daytime running lights, as well as the flared wheel arches and bodykit. Inside, the GT received sports seats and a sports steering all wrapped with red stitching and black leather upholstery.

Hyundai Veloster Turbo

A car that has completely been forgotten about is Hyundai’s funky Veloster Turbo, which went on sale back in 2012. The Veloster was a unique car as it came with four doors, but not where you might expect them, with Hyundai marketing it as a two plus one. In fact, the car came with one large door on the offside, while the nearside came with two conventional doors, to make it safer for passengers to get out of the car on the kerb side.

The Turbo featured a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine that developed 184bhp and 265Nm of torque. Its acceleration stood at 0-60mph in 8.2 seconds and the car would be able to go onto a top speed of 134mph.

Its exterior styling was something out of the ordinary with the option of a matte grey paint finish, centrally mounted twin-exit exhausts, a bodykit and sports suspension making the car sit a little bit lower than the ordinary cooking model. Sadly, the Veloster Turbo never got the credit it deserved and was axed after just two years in 2014.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

The highlight of 2024 and regarded as one of the best electric cars is Hyundai’s magnificent Ioniq 5 N, which replaced both the i20N and i30N. Under its bonnet is a 84kWh battery pack and dual electric motors to make all-wheel-drive and 607bhp. However, it also features a boost button located on the steering wheel which enables for 10 seconds, a sudden urge of more power, bringing 640bhp to the table.

The Ioniq 5 N also brings artificial engine noise and gear changes, but even though they might be fictitious, it doesn’t distract you from the fun or excitement that this car gives. In fact, it adds more character to it, with the car handling amazingly with acres of grip and even though the car weighs a hefty 2.2 tonnes, it feels very agile and nimble around the bends, with it cornering flat.

It looks very distinctive with its large alloy wheels, body kit and matte Performance blue paintwork – other colours are also available. The Ioniq 5 N may be on the expensive side, but once you’ve driven it and the technology and engineering that has gone into it, you’ll soon start to appreciate it for what it really is capable of.