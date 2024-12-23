Aston Martin’s new Valhalla comes with 1,064bhp and plug-in hybrid power

Aston Martin has revealed its latest supercar that will come with over 1,000bhp and a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Called the Valhalla, only 999 examples are set to be produced and the car will be the first production series mid-engined Aston Martin.

It’s powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 along with three electric motors – two are positioned on the front axle and the third is located in the gearbox that transmits power to the rear axle. In total, the car develops a total of 1,064bhp and 1,100Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, 0-60mph is dealt with in 2.3 seconds and the car will run out of puff at 217mph.

Aston Martin has not revealed the size of the battery pack or how far the car can run on electric power at this stage.

The interior features lots of carbon fibre. Photo: Aston Martin

The body shell itself is made from carbon fibre and there are forward-hinged dihedral doors and roof cut-outs for better aerodynamics. Additionally, there is a Formula One inspired roof snorkel, which directs air to multiple places such as the intakes, intercooler and engine bay cooling duct. A lightweight quad exhaust system optimises the engine’s sound thanks to active valves.

At the back, the car features two Venturi tunnels to allow air flow under the car to generate more downforce, and there are 3D dimensional light blades protruding through a rear mesh panel.

Inside, the Valhalla features one-piece lightweight carbon fibre seats, a Formula One inspired steering wheel and a carbon brace which runs the width of the cabin. Just like on other Aston Martin models, the car comes with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch driver’s display. Plus, there are some physical shortcut buttons for the standard climate control, while blind-spot monitoring and surround-view cameras are an optional extra.

Adrian Hallmark, Aston Martin’s CEO, said: “Four years ago we set out on a journey to transform the Aston Martin brand by taking its historic and unmatched luxury credentials and adding cutting-edge F1 inspired technology and class-leading performance, with the aim of taking on the most successful brands in the world.

“With the next generation of sports cars launched to critical acclaim, we are now adding the first-ever mid-engine series production Aston Martin to our portfolio, the ultimate driver’s supercar.”

Prices for the Valhalla have not been revealed yet, but first deliveries are expected to commence in the second half of 2025.