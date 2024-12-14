Boreham Motorworks reveals new MK1 Ford Escort RS

Boreham Motorworks has revealed the return of the first-generation Ford Escort RS, but with a twist.

The team at Boreham Motorworks is responsible for preserving and bringing back some of the Blue Oval’s most legendary models, and it has an official brand license partnership with the Ford Motor Group.

Its latest creation marks the return of the first-generation Ford Escort RS. Limited to just 150 examples globally, this new generation of old model will be available with a choice of two different petrol engines.

The former is a 1.8-litre twin-cam that develops 182bhp and revs to 9,000rpm, and it will come mated to a four-speed manual gearbox. The latter has a 2.1-litre engine that boasts 296bhp, will rev up to 11,000rpm and is linked to a five-speed ‘dog-leg’ manual gearbox.

On the outside, it looks like an original Ford Escort RS, but dive a bit deeper and you’ll notice some modern touches such as the LED front headlamps and rear taillights. The car still retains the original’s bulbous wheel arches, side graphics and strips that run from the bonnet, over the roof and onto the boot lid.

Inside, there is a low horizontal dashboard, a deep dish three-spoke steering wheel, an analogue instrument panel, sports bucket seats and a small infotainment screen that features Apple CarPlay in the centre of the dashboard.

Iain Muier, CEO of Boreham Motorworks, said: “Recreating the Ford Escort MK1 RS for a new generation is not just about building a car; it’s about honouring a legacy that has inspired driving enthusiasts for over half a century.

“At Boreham Motorworks, we’ve committed ourselves to not only staying true to the essence of the original, but also to bringing it into the modern age with cutting-edge engineering, precision design, and unparalleled craftsmanship.”