Open Week at Michael Debono Ltd

This November, Michael Debono Ltd is holding an Open Week event between Monday, November 18 till Saturday, November 23. This pre-Black Friday initiative is a celebration of customer appreciation and community engagement, designed to deliver incredible offers on both new Toyota models and quality pre-owned vehicles of various brands.

As the official representative of Toyota in Malta, Michael Debono Ltd will be offering an exclusive promotion available only during the Open Week – 0% interest on the entire range of new Toyota vehicles, including the Aygo X, Yaris, Yaris Cross, C-HR in both self-charging and plug-in variants, Corolla Hatchback & Corolla Touring Sport, RAV4 plug-in, Hilux, and the fully electric bZ4X.

Besides the 0% interest financing options on all new models, prospective car owners can explore an extensive range of vehicles with discounts up to €5,000 and monthly payments starting from as low as €137 per month. Additionally, a 0% deposit offering is available for its selection of certified used cars.

During the Open Week, visitors will have access to a diverse inventory of quality used cars, including popular models from Toyota, Mazda, Volkswagen, BMW, and more. This selection caters to a variety of tastes and needs, ensuring that every customer can find their perfect match on the lot.

The Chief Commercial Officer at Michael Debono Ltd, Graziella Axisa, commented: “With exclusive savings, convenient financing, and a full lineup of new and used models in stock, the Open Week offers a car-buying experience that delivers value, underscoring our commitment to making reliable transportation more accessible to the Maltese public.”

Adding excitement to an already value-packed week, Michael Debono Ltd is also offering exclusive prizes throughout the Open Week. These include a grand prize of a round-trip to Japan for two thanks to Royal Travel, alongside other enticing rewards such as free car services and car washes. These promotions are designed to enhance the customer experience, making the Open Week not only a time to purchase a new vehicle but also an opportunity to win remarkable gifts.

The event is welcoming visitors from 9am to 7pm, Monday through Friday, and from 9am to 5pm on Saturday.

For more information about the Open Week, visit https://fb.me/e/hlWWAN4eh.