McLaren confirms ‘W1’ name for P1 and F1 successor

McLaren has confirmed that its next supercar to follow on from the F1 and P1 models will be called ‘W1’.

Said to ‘celebrate McLaren’s World Championship mindset’, the car’s reveal next week will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Woking-based firm winning its first Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship and Emerson Fittipaldi winning the 1974 World Drivers’ Championship with the brand.

Michael Leiters, chief executive officer, McLaren Automotive, said: “The McLaren W1 is defined by real supercar principles and is the ultimate expression of a McLaren supercar. Born of our rich racing history and World Championship mindset, W1 pushes the boundaries of performance and is worthy of the ‘1’ name. Like its predecessors, the F1 and McLaren P1, W1 defines the rulebook of a real supercar.”

As with the F1 and P1 supercars, the new W1 is expected to use the very latest technology that McLaren has at its disposal. The P1, for example, was one of the first of its kind to combine a 3.8-litre V8 engine with an electric motor and battery for a 0-60mph time of under three seconds.

The F1, meanwhile, was the first production car to use a lightweight carbon fibre monocoque design as well as its iconic centre-mounted driver’s seat. With a top speed of just over 240mph, it remains one of the fastest production vehicles ever made.

The new McLaren W1 will be officially unveiled at 13:00 on Sunday, October 6.