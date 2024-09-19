Mapfre Assist: Digitalizing roadside assistance

Mapfre Malta has announced the launch of Malta’s first seamless digital experience for roadside assistance. This innovative approach allows clients to request help by just filling in their information, pinpointing their location on the map, and requesting assistance, without the need for traditional phone calls or app installations.

When calling 2248 0200, clients will be offered the option to either use the digital service, which is faster than the traditional channels, or else proceed to talk to the contact centre. The link will remain available on the phone’s SMS history or can be obtained anew simply by call again giving peace of mind anywhere and everywhere.

This modern approach ensures effortless and precise communication, relaying the customer’s comments directly to the assistant reducing unnecessary stress and inconveniences.

This service is available 24/7, including Sundays and public holidays, ensuring that help is always just a few clicks away.

Mapfre Assist’s services include on-the-spot assistance for mechanical or electrical breakdowns, battery boosts, flat tyre assistance, towing services following a breakdown or accident and much more. MAPFRE Malta is dedicated to providing unparalleled assistance services; setting a new standard in Malta.

Mapfre Assist aims to deliver exceptional support and reliability, reinforcing strong commitment to the clients’ safety and satisfaction.