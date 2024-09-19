Antonio Banderas with daughter Stella starring in global campaign of the E-Class 

Actor, director and producer Antonio Banderas and his daughter Stella are the stars of a short film at the centre of a new brand campaign. However, there is another leading role – that of the Mercedes‑Benz E‑Class with personalised experiences. The film storyline shows Antonio Banderas driving Stella’s E‑Class for one day. And since he borrowed Stella’s Mercedes me PIN, he experiences some of her daily routines and gets an insight into his daughter’s life with surprising moments. The E‑Class is capable to adapt its owner’s habits and knows his or her favourite spots. Along the way, he also discovers a few things about his daughter that he did not know about before.

Video: Mercedes-Benz

“Driving Stella’s E‑Class felt like stepping into her world for a day. The extent of the possibilities for personalisation and interaction of this vehicle is truly impressive. Just like Mercedes‑Benz, I am very much convinced that a car today should be more than just a means of transport: it’s turning into a digital companion, a personal space in which its owners can feel completely at ease. With the innovative technologies in the E‑Class, this no longer wishful thinking but already a reality.”

Antonio Banderas, actor, director and producer

Star quality: Antonio Banderas and the E-Class. Photo: Mercedes-Benz



“Antonio and Stella Banderas are the perfect family team for our latest campaign bringing in daily life,” said Bettina Fetzer, vice president Communications & Marketing Mercedes‑Benz AG. “Their genuine father-daughter connection mirrors the essence of what the E‑Class in particular stands for – connecting people through intuitive technology. Our business saloon offers a broad range of personalisation that turns everyday journeys into a special experience.”

