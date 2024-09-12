Nissan Qashqai breaks Guinness World Record for highest bungee jump in a car

The Nissan Qashqai has just broken the Guinness World Record for the highest bungee jump in a car.

It comes as part of the car’s latest TV campaign which will debut this month as part of the current model’s recent facelift. The updates of the new model include a new front grille, redesigned alloy wheel designs as well as enhancement to the interior with a larger infotainment screen and updated e-Power hybrid powertrains.

To achieve this world record, a collaboration between Nissan France, its agencies from Fuse and Nissan United decided to place the car on a 65-metre-high basket with a stunt driver behind the wheel. A panel from Guinness World Records also attended the making of the stunt and awarded the team with the prize for the highest bungee jump in a car.

Jerome Biguet, marketing director of Nissan France, said: “This is the kind of daring and therefore furiously essential challenge that we love at Nissan. The brand has always shown its ability to innovate and shake up habits with audacity and sometimes even impertinence. In its various TV spots, the Qashqai has tried skateboarding, surfing, paintball… each time thrilling activities. The new campaign will see it jumping from building to building.

“The idea of a bungee jump to symbolise the personality of the new Qashqai quickly came to mind.”

Built in Sunderland, UK, the Qashqai remains one of Nissan’s most popular models and sits above the Juke in the firm’s range.

The campaign for the new Qashqai was shown on French television on September 8, while further advertisements for the car will roll out in other countries later this month.